Kelly Brook almost broke the internet on Friday, when she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest calendar photoshoot.

The star donned a jaw-dropping, crisp white shirt dress, and it's easy to see why Kelly's incredible outfit caused such a stir.

Thigh-skimming in length, the piece featured a chic wraparound detail, and the plunging neckline left little to the imagination.

The model's Instagram followers flocked to the comment section of her sensational post to let her know just how flawless she looked.

"Holy moly, she's on fire!" one wrote. "Wow, stunning," added a second, with a third noting: "Incredible!"

Kelly looked sensational

Alongside the snap, 40-year-old Kelly wrote: "Recreated Ibiza in Dorking for my calendar shoot yesterday! Thanks team."

It's been an exciting month for Kelly who not only welcomed a new member to the family – furry little cockapoo Teddy – but also enjoyed a luxury staycation at Soho Farmhouse over the weekend.

Kelly and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi shared plenty of envy-inducing snaps from their time in Oxfordshire, but fans were obsessed with one photo in particular.

The actress took to social media to post a photo of herself sitting in one of Soho Farmhouse's iconic bathtubs, and sitting on the ground next to her was little Teddy.

"Well trained already waiting for the owner," one follower wrote beneath the picture, whilst another commented: "Awwww!!! Lovely doggy!" A third remarked: "Permanent shadow, can't beat it xx."

Kelly packed some incredible pieces for her Cotswolds trip, but we couldn't take our eyes off the floaty, patterned dress she posed on the porch of her cabin in.

The beautiful beige frock featured unique swirly patterns and was the perfect fit for wearing over a swimsuit.

