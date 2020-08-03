Kelly Brook wows in glamorous gold swimsuit – and we NEED her one-piece The model looked incredible in the new picture

Kelly Brook just shocked us all when she shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes picture from her latest calendar shoot.

The model, 40, looked incredible as she posed on a sand dune wearing nothing but a skimpy gold swimsuit.

Her fans were in awe of the gorgeous look – with famous faces including Abbey Clancy and Helen Flanagan chiming in with cries of "Wow" and "Wowzer".

The metallic number would certainly inject some serious glamour into any staycation wardrobe this year!

While your plans for a far-flung exotic getaway might be up in the air, just imagine turning heads while strolling along the shores of Cornwall or Devon in this little number.

We can't find Kelly's exact swimsuit, but we've unearthed this equally OTT, curve-flattering number on ASOS that we reckon the brunette beauty would love.

Priced at just £12.00 (less than half price in the sale!), the metallic one-piece is perfect for ladies with a fuller bust keen to make an impact.

High Leg Fuller Bust Swimsuit in Metallic Copper, £12.00, ASOS

Kelly – who is loved-up with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi – has been delighting her Instagram followers with behind-the-scenes memories from her calendar shoot. She sent her fans into meltdown with a stunning snap of herself wearing a white oversized shirt.

The model's Instagram followers flocked to the comment section of her sensational post to let her know just how flawless she looked.

Kelly is loved-up with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi

"Holy moly, she's on fire!" one wrote. "Wow, stunning," added a second, with a third noting: "Incredible!" We'll definitely be taking style notes from Kelly this summer!

