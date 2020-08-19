Kate Garraway reveals she was trolled after laughing on Good Morning Britain during husband's illness Kate's husband Derek Draper is critically ill in hospital, but wanted her to continue with her work during his illness

Kate Garraway has opened up about being criticised for smiling and laughing on Good Morning Britain, suggesting that it shows she isn't sad about her husband Derek Draper, who is currently still in hospital after being badly affected by coronavirus.

Speaking about a paramedic who was criticised for sharing a selfie from the frontline on the show on Wednesday morning, she said: "We’ve talked about this, with me doing this show. If we’re having a laugh and a joke, because that’s our job in the morning, to cheer everybody up in the pandemic, people then say, 'Hang on, does that mean you’re not worried about Derek or you’re not feeling sad about it?' Maybe it’s that? Obviously she’s professional and doing her job, and they see her do that and think, 'Why are you posting and posing and when you should be saving lives?'"

She continued: "We’re all human and the most important thing is that we need to laugh and smile. Nothing warrants this abuse."

Kate recently sparked some concern amongst GMB viewers this week, when she was inexplicably absent from Monday and Tuesday's shows. But the TV star was back to hosting duties on Wednesday, and she took the time to explain her temporary break from the programme, revealing that it had been husband Derek's birthday at the weekend. "Welcome back! Nice couple of days off?" her co-star Adil Ray asked.

Kate often speaks about her husband's condition on the show

"I did a flip-flop with Charlotte [Hawkins], didn't I," said Kate. "Mix things up a little bit! It was Derek's birthday on Saturday as well, which was obviously a challenging one under the circumstances. We managed to FaceTime him and sing 'Happy Birthday', and we had a cake, which we had on FaceTime."