Carol Vorderman makes rare appearance in figure-hugging leopard print dress

Carol Vorderman made a rare return to Instagram on Wednesday and her age-defying looks stunned her fans.

The 59-year-old looked sensational in a figure-hugging mini leopard print dress, which featured short sleeves and a cut-out V-neckline, and perfectly accentuated her long limbs.

Delighted with her return to the social media platform, her fans were quick to compliment her phenomenal figure. "Absolutely stunning," gushed one.

Carol Vorderman stuns in mini leopard print dress

"You could talk about anything at all and still have me captivated," another smitten fan wrote. "Looking great, Carol," said a third. While a fourth added: "You're so stunning."

It seems Carol is living her best life right now. Last year, the mum-of-two revealed that she's the happiest she's ever been. In an exclusive chat with HELLO! Carol explained: "I am so happy and I absolutely, and I cannot stress this enough, I love my life. I love it. I am endlessly bubbling over."

And what's the 59-year-old's secret to her enviable physique? Her active lifestyle. Carol continued: "I'm always in the gym, I'm always doing circuits, I’m always hiking ... I walk a lot, I choose not to drive when I can, I hike a lot and I build it into every day and that is the key. It just makes you feel good about your life and makes me happy."

Carol busted out her leopard print to promote a cause close to her heart – climate change. The former Countdown star teamed up with Smart Energy GB and Energy Saving Trust to reveal the big impact small sustainable steps can have when combating the climate crisis.

Sharing her tips, Carol stressed the importance of having a smart metre installed to "dramatically reduce our carbon footprint". She said: "With the information smart meters offer we can better integrate renewable energy and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels."

