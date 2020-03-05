Carol Vorderman looked unrecognisable on Thursday after showing off a much-darker head of hair. The former Countdown star debuted a brown, wavy blow-dry on Twitter after a visit to her hairdressers. Her fans were a huge fan of her new look, with some preferring her brunette tresses compared to her usual blonde locks. One commented on the snap: "Yes - brings out your dark eyes even more." Another added: "Yes definitely, although you look great both." And a third said: "Yeah! You rock the brunette look Carol." Sadly, the TV star's darker hair was merely a wig as she admitted she was testing out the new look before taking the plunge. "Was larking around with a wig this week up in Manc at @JrHairBeauty... What do you think? Back to brunette?" she asked her followers.

Carol hasn't been brunette since her days on Countdown, but after she left the show in 2015, she ditched her natural colour and lightened her locks. In September, she went even lighter and debuted her blonder, straighter hair on social media.

It seems Carol is living her best life right now! Back in August, HELLO! caught up with the TV star, and the mum-of-two revealed that she's the happiest she's ever been. Carol explained: "I am so happy and I absolutely, and I cannot stress this enough, I love my life. I love it. I am endlessly bubbling over."

But what's the 59-year-old's secret? Her active lifestyle, it seems! Carol continued: "I'm always in the gym, I'm always doing circuits, I’m always hiking ... I walk a lot, I choose not to drive when I can, I hike a lot and I build it into every day and that is the key. It just makes you feel good about your life and makes me happy."

