Carol Vorderman shares the inappropriate thing she did at her wedding The former Countdown star surprised listeners of her BBC Radio Wales show

Carol Vorderman spoke out about her wedding to first husband Christopher Mather on her BBC Radio Wales show this weekend, and apparently she got changed mid-way through the day into something a lot less bride-like.

"I'll tell you what I did at my first wedding reception," the former Countdown star told her co-host Owain Wyn Evans. "I was wearing a dress, right, you know the days when you had the white dress for the day, for the big thing itself."

Carol the year she got married in 1985

Owain replied: "Then you got changed, didn’t you? For the night time, because you had a disco."

"I went into the 321 costume department – remember 321 with Ted… You know 321 Dusty Bin?," she told Owain with reference to late comedian Ted Rogers' former gameshow. "And I found a frock to wear at night time – it was like something they now wear in Strictly Come Dancing. It was entirely mesh with sequins in the right places."

She added: "So I had this thing that was probably not appropriate for a bride and I got on the stage and sang It's Raining Men."

"Oh, classic, classic Carol," Owain replied.

Carol married Royal Navy officer Christopher Mather in 1985, but split one year later. Four years after her divorce, she went on to tie the knot with management consultant Patrick King, who she had her two children Katie and Cameron with, but also went her separate ways from in 2000.

My Mildred and I (my aeroplane N242CV) have had some adventures BUT I want to tell you that right now she is being used by the amazing people at ⁦@BAESystemsAir⁩ to ferry PPE to where it's needed by our #NHS around the country.... #GoMildred #NHSThankYou ❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sfwdyd7LO6 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 4, 2020

The wedding chat on her radio show followed her announcement to donate her private plane to help transport personal protective equipment such as masks to NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic. She shared her decision on Twitter with the caption: "My Mildred and I (my aeroplane N242CV) have had some adventures BUT I want to tell you that right now she is being used by the amazing people at @BAESystemsAir to ferry PPE to where it's needed by our #NHS around the country… #GoMildred #NHSThankYou."

