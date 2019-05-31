Carol Vorderman's sparkly silver trousers on Lorraine cost £29.99 and they are truly fabulous They're a Zara steal…

Carol Vorderman gave us that Friday feeling on the Lorraine show on Friday morning with her sparkly silver trousers - aren't they just amazing?! Proving sparkles aren't just for Saturday nights, the 58-year-old TV star showed you can twinkle by day, too. The £29.99 are a new-in buy at Zara, and if you're keen on going full on, you can also buy a jacket to match. Magpies rejoice, this is the outfit for you.

For her Friday morning gig - covering for Lorraine Kelly on her morning ITV chat show - Carol teamed her sparkly trousers with a crisp white shirt. That's a lesson in work-wear dressing, right there! You can always don your evening attire by day if you add an office-approved white shirt.

SHOP: Sequinned culottes, £29.99, Zara

In a past interview with HELLO!, Carol was adamant women should wear whatever they want when they get dressed in the morning, telling us: "If you want to wear a miniskirt, you go girl! Just do it. I wouldn't wear a miniskirt now because my legs aren't what they used to be ten years ago, but it's whatever you're psychologically comfortable with.

"Just make sure you don't push the boundary with what you wear just because that's what fashion dictates."

Thankfully, her Friday ensemble is totally in vogue… the summer sequins, the ankle-baring culottes, and the chic silver belt - she gets a 10 out of 10 from us.

The two-time winner of Rear of The Year also took the time to advise women of all ages not to aspire to unrealistic body types.

"In the high fashion world, the models are very tall and very thin," she said. "But don't try and emulate a body shape that you aren't, because you'll only ever be disappointed if you don't achieve it.