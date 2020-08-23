We were already envious enough of Penny Lancaster's sun-soaked holiday in Venice, Italy, with husband Rod Stewart before she showed off her gorgeous beachwear! The Loose Women panellist shared several photos of their stunning boat trip on her Instagram Stories, and she certainly dressed for the occasion.

Penny opted for a strapless black maxi dress with panels of lace running down the length of the frock and a black and white woven belt. Perfect for layering over a bikini and soaking up the sun while the couple enjoyed the trip between Venice and the Lagoon. Keeping it casual for their boat day, she paired it with bare feet and sunglasses, while her blonde hair was loose around her shoulders.

Want to get your hands on Penny's frock? Although the 49-year-old did not reveal where she bought her exact dress, there are plenty of similar options available for as little as £8.98.

Penny gave fans another look at the couple's romantic boat ride on Instagram with a photo of them posing on the wooden deck as the sun set – and Rod even chose to match his wife by wearing a black and white outfit! "Sunset cruise @ediporeboat," she captioned the snap, and fans were quick to compliment Penny on her ensemble. "Looking very sexy," one commented, and another added: "So enjoying your holiday photos, Penny your natural beauty is lovely." A third added: "Beautiful couple."

This is not the only holiday outfit that has left fans stunned. Just days ago, Penny shared a gorgeous black and white snap on Instagram which showed her wearing a black crochet halter neck mini dress as she sat at the back of a boat. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Magical taxi ride #venice." We wonder what outfits she'll wear next!

