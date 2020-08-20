Jane Moore's lemon print dress is giving us serious summer vibes – and you won't believe her shoes The Loose Women star's frock was a fruity delight

Jane Moore just wore our new favourite dress of the summer. The Loose Women star donned a colourful, lemon print dress from Nobody's Child for her ITV appearance on Thursday – and we're obsessed.

The summery number packs a serious punch, boasting a vibrant print and cute bow detailing on the sleeves. The wrap style was deemed too plunging by Jane for daytime TV, so she dressed hers down with a simple black vest top.

That wasn't the only style rule Jane broke since the presenter revealed she'd ditched her heels in favour of her comfy old trainers. Jane was delighted the Loose Women ladies are no longer filmed walking onto the set due to social-distancing rules, so had thrown caution to the wind and left her stilettos at home.

She wrote: "When life gives you [lemons], make lemonade with this gorgeous dress from @nobodyschild which, as we currently don’t have to walk on at the start of @loosewomen I have teamed with a pair of old @supergauk slip ons #nobodyschild #lemons #summervibes".

Nobody's Child wrap top, £28.00, ASOS

Her Instagram followers were loving the look, commenting, "Like it with the trainers!!" and "absolutely love this! Looking amazing!".

Jane's dress is currently unavailable to shop online, but good news, we've found the top version on ASOS and it's equally as dreamy.

If you're looking for the perfect lemon print dress, we think this pretty number from Dorothy Perkins will do just the trick – and what's more, it's just £20 in the sale down from £32.

Lemon Jersey Print Dress, £20, Dorothy Perkins

Jane is fresh from her holiday to France last week, and was sporting a lovely tan following her blissful break. The getaway ended in a dramatic fashion, however, as Jane was forced to jump on the first available British Airways flight last Friday morning after discovering France had been added to the UK quarantine list.

