Penny Lancaster wows in gorgeous holiday dress on romantic Italian getaway The Loose Women star and her husband are currently in Venice

Penny Lancaster's holiday wardrobe is giving us life right now. The Loose Women star is currently in Venice, Italy, with husband Rod Stewart, and her latest outfit is stunning!

Sharing a gorgeous black and white snap on Instagram on Friday, Penny looked breathtaking in a black crochet halter neck mini dress as she sat at the back of a boat.

MORE: Penny Lancaster reveals jaw-dropping garden at £4.65million Essex home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks so relaxed in her gorgeous garden

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Magical taxi ride #venice." It's safe to say that her followers were blown away by her age-defying looks judging by the comments.

"You look gorgeous Penny. Venice is a beautiful place," wrote one. "Stunning picture," said another. A third added: "Stunning lady." While a fourth simply wrote: "Beautiful."

Penny Lancaster's summer dress is gorgeous!

Penny and Rod's Italian getaway comes a month after they enjoyed a break in Croatia. The couple cruised around the country for a week and shared a number of stunning photos from their travels.

Among the places they visited were Split and Dubronvik, where they were spotted strolling around the walled city, and Trogir, where they enjoyed a dinner date at Calebotta restaurant. Sharing a photo outside the eatery, Penny, who looked gorgeous in another little black dress, wrote: "Best dinner."

Penny also shared a picture of herself posing on the steps of a cobblestone building, looking utterly carefree and relaxed. With her hair scraped into a messy bun and showing off her sun-kissed tan in a camel jumpsuit, Penny was the picture of happiness. The mother-of-two wrote: "Loving the beautiful cobbled back streets of Croatia."

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart visited Croatia in July

MORE: Penny Lancaster reveals glimpse inside her stunning home with Rod Stewart

Earlier in the month, the holidaymakers also travelled to the French island of Corsica, where Penny posted a photo of the bright, blue sky and cobblestone buildings.

The TV star met her future husband Rod in 1999. The couple married eight years later and share two sons: 14-year-old Alastair and nine-year-old Aiden.

They celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in mid-June, dressing up for the occasion and enjoying a takeaway meal in their car, which they parked close to London's Hyde Park. The couple live in Essex with their two sons.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.