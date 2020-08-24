You would never guess Ruth Langsford's latest dress cost £15 from Tesco It was supermarket style on This Morning!

If you've fallen in love with Ruth Langsford's latest This Morning outfit, you're in luck - as it's another bargain from Tesco's F&F range. The presenter looked gorgeous in the pink and black spot print dress, shimmying in a boomerang video in her latest outfit post on Instagram. "Wiggling into the week! Wonder what @eamonnholmes & @martipellowofficial we’re talking about?!! @thismorning Dress from @fandfclothing Nude, suede court shoes from @topshop," she wrote.

Ruth wore a gorgeous dress from F&F at Tesco

As usual, fans were quick to comment on Ruth's latest pick - especially since it came from a supermarket! "Very nice - good old Tescos," one wrote, while another added: "That is one great dress for the price! Looking fab Ruth!"

MORE: Princess Beatrice wore the most gorgeous Topshop beach cover-up on her Italian honeymoon

Loading the player...



WATCH: Ruth shares her hair tips

The gorgeous midi shirt dress is ultra flattering with its fluttery skirt and button-up details - we're not surprised the star fell in love with it! Costing £15 in the sale, it's not available to buy online, but keep your eye out during the next weekly shop.

This isn't the first time Ruth has rocked a Tesco dress on This Morning - earlier in August, she also wore a gorgeous floral dress from F&F, which cost just £14 in the sale.

MORE: Kelly Brook sends fans wild in the dreamiest Topshop jumpsuit – and it's a must-have for autumn

She's not the only fan of the affordable range, either, since the likes of Kelly Brook and Gemma Collins have also championed it in the past.



She showed off her dress on Instagram

Who says supermarket style isn't ultra chic? Lorraine Kelly has been known to wear her bargain Asda buys to front her ITV show, too – and even the Duchess of Cambridge loves to buy her children's clothes in Sainsbury's.

Ruth and Eamonn will conclude their summer cover of This Morning this week, as Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield return to the show following their holidays. And while we're excited for a dose of #HWStyle, we'll certainly miss Ruth's daily fashion picks! No doubt we will see her return to Loose Women and continue to host the show with Eamonn on Fridays.