Ruth Langsford already has a successful clothing range with QVC – but on Thursday, she teased some major news that has fashion fans really excited!

The This Morning star was taking part in an Instagram Q&A where she told fans to 'ask me anything', and luckily for us, two very important questions were put to Ruth almost immediately.

One fan quizzed the TV star on whether she will be bringing out "a Christmas party clothes range", while another asked about a possible shoe collection in her future.

Judging by Ruth's coy responses, we predict she'll be announcing some very exciting news soon! Responding to a possible Christmas range, Ruth simply wrote: "Watch this space."

But it was her answer to a shoe collection that has us thinking that will be the first to drop. She said: "A shoe range? I don't know if I'm allowed to say. Watch this space…" We can't wait!

We're expecting an announcement from Ruth Langsford very soon

Ruth's QVC range is one of our favourites from a celebrity; from her sell-out denim jacket to her gorgeous floaty dresses – and all at very reasonable prices.

While it's clear Ruth is a fan of affordable fashion, she does like to venture outside of the high street on occasion.

During Thursday's This Morning, the TV star wore a gorgeous teal-green dress by designer label Cefinn, which she teamed with a pair of purse-friendly nude Topshop court heels.

Cefinn Rosie Leopard Pansy-Print Crepe Dress, £340, Matches Fashion

Ruth's £340 dress features the label's signature leopard pansy print, an "urban twist on traditional floral patterns", and strategic black piping for a streamlined silhouette.

Ruth's pricey frock is a stark departure from her bargain £14 Tesco dress that she rocked on Wednesday's show. Ruth looked gorgeous in the floaty midi number, which featured on-trend puffed sleeves and a round neckline. She accessorised with a skinny white belt to accentuate her waist and added a pair of nude court shoes by L.K.Bennett.

Needless to say, Ruth won rave reviews for her bargain purchase. "Lovely dress and at a price we can all afford. Looks gorgeous," said one fan. "You look beautiful today… that is the type of dress for you," another added.

