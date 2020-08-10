You won't believe Ruth Langsford's gorgeous coral dress cost just £22 from Dorothy Perkins

How lovely did Ruth Langsford look on Monday's This Morning? The star embraced the warm weather in a bold colour, rocking a rich coral shade in her pretty midi dress with a flutter sleeve and tiered skirt detail. Even better, her latest pick is a bargain sale buy from Dorothy Perkins - and we've spotted it reduced from £38 down to just £22! Winning.

Coral lace peplum midi dress, £22, Dorothy Perkins

Sharing her outfit on her Instagram page as usual, Ruth wrote: "Tangerine dream! Today's dress on @thismorning from @dorothyperkins. Nude suede shoes from @thisiswhistles."

MORE: Celebrity parents twinning with their kids! All the adorable pictures

Ruth showed off her Dorothy Perkins dress

Luckily, the 'Coral Lace Peplum Midi Dress' is still available in all sizes, but we predict a sell out on this beauty. With that pretty lace overlay, it certainly looks more expensive than its sale price tag.

The presenter always wows fans with her on-screen outfits, and also has her own fashion range with QVC which she loves sharing on social media. On Friday, she revealed she was in a bit of a dilemma however, as she had to shoot her latest Autumn/Winter collection during the heatwave!

With her popular faux leather jackets in the range, we're not surprised she wasn't looking forward to it. "Hottest day of the year… and I'm heading to QVC to shoot my autumn/winter range," she wrote, later adding in a video: "It may be hot outside but for me at QVC today it's Autumn/Winter."

MORE: Christine Lampard stuns in her best dress yet for final Lorraine appearance

We bet she was glad to be back in her floaty dresses on Monday! And on Sunday, she wore a chic white tee for a lunch date with husband Eamonn Holmes, sweetly writing on Instagram: "A handsome man asked me out for lunch!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.