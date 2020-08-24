Princess Beatrice wore the most gorgeous Topshop beach cover-up on her Italian honeymoon Not to mention her Zara espadrilles…

Princess Beatrice and her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have reportedly enjoyed two honeymoon breaks following their romantic Windsor wedding in July – and in pictures that emerged of the happy couple in Italy, we got a sneak peek of Beatrice's gorgeous holiday wardrobe! The Chi magazine photos, which show the newlyweds enjoying the Amalfi sunshine with Edoardo's son Wolfie, see Beatrice strolling in a pretty pink beach dress from Topshop, and a pair of monochrome Zara espadrilles with a Chanel-esque toe cap. How gorgeous?

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's beautiful wedding photos

It was royal blogger Polka Popp who identified the royal's high street buys, which are unfortunately past-season pieces that can no longer be purchased. The Topshop 'Ditsy Smock Dress' was once reduced to just £11 in the brand's sale, so we wonder if Beatrice snapped up a bargain!

Accessorize flat toe cap espadrilles, £20

The Princess no doubt fell in love with her Zara espadrilles since they are a bargain dupe for Chanel's iconic £530 designs – and who can blame her. Even better, we're found a very similar pair from Accessorize for just £20; there are a range of sizes available at both ASOS and Very.

Beatrice was pictured wearing Topshop's 'Ditsy Smock Dress'

Beatrice and Edoardo are also thought to have spent some time in the south of France following their surprise royal wedding.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted by a tourist as they drove a small car packed with belongings. The report went on to say that Edoardo was behind the wheel, and that the newlyweds were very much like any other couple enjoying the beautiful drive.

Beatrice and Edoardo's private royal wedding

Princess Beatrice and her property developer husband were forced to postpone their original May nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. When restrictions on weddings in the UK were lifted, the couple managed to plan their small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, in a matter of weeks.

