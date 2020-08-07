Ruth Langsford's bold blue shirt dress has us swooning – and it's currently on sale Fabulous in florals!

Ruth Langsford has wowed us with yet another gorgeous dress on This Morning! The presenter shopped at another luxurious brand for her latest look – the stunning silk dress is from BOSS by Hugo Boss, but it's currently reduced at a big discount. Sharing her usual outfit video on her Instagram page, Ruth wrote: "Give us a twirl! Today's blue print dress on @thismorning from @hugoboss_col. Nude suede shoes @topshop."

WATCH: Ruth shows off her gorgeous Hugo Boss dress

The gorgeous shirt dress is made in 100 per cent silk and features the prettiest blue floral print – we're not surprised Ruth fell in love with it! We could even imagine royal beauty (and fellow Hugo Boss fan) Queen Letizia wearing this.

Silk shirt dress, £226, BOSS

Currently reduced from £449 down to £225, we wouldn't be surprised if Ruth's fans rushed to snap up her latest on-screen look.

"Ruth you look so elegant in everything you wear!" one follower commented on the presenter's fashion post, while another added: "Love this dress, the colour, cut and style - really suits you."

Georgia heels, £23.20, Topshop

Sadly, the star's nude suede heels from Topshop are no longer available to buy, but there is a very similar pair in the sale at the moment! The 'Georgia' pointed court shoes are reduced to just £23.20, and would look perfect with midi dresses like Ruth's.

Her latest look follows another week of gorgeous outfits on the popular ITV show, including another pretty Jolie Moi dress and a leopard print number from Somerset by Alice Temperley.

She showed off her faux leather jacket on Instagram

On Thursday evening, fans were also thrilled to learn that Ruth's popular Faux Leather Jacket in her QVC clothing range is now available in an 'Easy Pay' option from the website.

"My Faux Leather Biker Jacket is on 3 easy pays for all of August as part of the QVC fashion event. Use code: AUGF3Z on the website to take advantage of this offer," she wrote on Instagram.

