Ruth Langsford's gorgeous dress is a £14 bargain from Tesco! The This Morning star turned to the supermarket for her fashion fix

Ruth Langsford is the latest celebrity to turn her attention to the high street supermarket for her daily fashion fix.

The This Morning star wore a stunning pale blue and white patterned frock from F&F at Tesco to host Wednesday's show – and it's currently in the sale so can be all yours for just £14!

Ruth looked gorgeous in the floaty midi number, which featured on-trend puffed sleeves and a round neckline. She accessorised with a skinny white belt to accentuate her waist and added a pair of nude court shoes by L.K.Bennett.

Needless to say, Ruth won rave reviews for her bargain purchase. "Lovely dress and at a price we can all afford. Looks gorgeous," said one fan. "You look beautiful today… that is the type of dress for you," another added.

Sadly, Ruth's pretty blue frock isn't available to shop online, but you'd better be sure to check out the clothing aisles next time you're at Tesco.

Ruth isn't the only fan of F&F, Gemma Collins recently highlighted her three stone weight loss in a gorgeous floral pink frock from the supermarket – which also cost just £14.

Captioning her summery snap on Saturday, Gemma wrote: "HUNS! You know I love F&F, just picked up this dress for £14. Even matches my gnome @fandfclothing #ad."

Gemma Collins is also a huge fan of F&F at Tesco

Gemma's fans were full of compliments. "You look amazing!" gushed one. "Love the dress on you," said another. While a third added: "You look really pretty in that."

Kelly Brook has also been spotted in a floral F&F number. In June, the star shopped at the popular supermarket for her pretty blue broderie anglaise mini dress.

Kelly is an ambassador for the supermarket's affordable clothing range, so we're not surprised her summer mini is a staple in her everyday wardrobe.

