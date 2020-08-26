Michelle Keegan stuns in crop top and satin trousers as she teases exciting news Looking glam as always!

Michelle Keegan was busy working on a top secret photoshoot on Tuesday, but couldn't resist sharing a few snippets from behind the scenes!

The star shared a gorgeous video with her glam squad as they did her hair and makeup, posing in a ribbed crop top and a pair of satin wide-leg trousers. "All hands on deck," she wrote of her loyal team.

Michelle shared a picture as she got ready for her shoot

Later, she shared another Boomerang video from the photoshoot, in which she posed in a gorgeous fitted catsuit and platform Converse trainers. Teasing the new project, she wrote: "Shot something really exciting today, can't wait for you guys to see!"

Plenty of fans commented in anticipation of Michelle's next venture, with one writing: "Can't wait to find out what it is," and another adding: "So excited to find out!" A further joked: "This girl would look stunning in a bin bag and I'd still buy it!"



Michelle rocked Converse during her photoshoot

The star's chunky Converse are certainly a cult staple - with stars such as Rita Ora and Bella Hadid also rocking similar versions in the past. We've spotted them online in a number of sizes for £90, if you fancy stealing Michelle's style.

The actress and her husband Mark Wright recently finished their time in quarantine after enjoying an island-hopping holiday in Spain, Mallorca and Ibiza with their family and friends.

Run Star Hike High Tops, £90, Converse

On Sunday, she shared a gorgeous video from her bedroom at home - revealing her favourite £9 product for keeping her long hair healthy and glossy.

"Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair," explained Michelle, who works with Give Me Cosmetics.

Revealing she had used the brand's hair mask while on holiday, she said: "I'll be honest, I'd never heard of it before, didn't know if it was going to work. I used it once and the results were amazing."

