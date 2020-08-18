Michelle Keegan dazzles in gorgeous dress for new photo with husband Mark Wright The Our Girl star wowed at the Wright family celebrations

Michelle Keegan joined husband Mark Wright to celebrate his little sister Natalya's 20th birthday on Monday – and we can't get over her dress! The Our Girl actress looked incredible in a pretty bardot number as she cosied up to the former TOWIE star and his loved ones.

Michelle cosied up to husband Mark in the Wright family photo

The brunette beauty was seen posing with Mark, his influencer sister Natalya and her boyfriend, sister-in-law Jessica Wright and her fiancé William Lee-Kemp, and her brother-in-law Josh and his wife Hollie Kane... but we couldn't take our eyes off Michelle in her dress in the stunning family photo.

The ex-Corrie star looked the picture of happiness as she partied in the ditsy floral print number, which fell to the floor and flattered her bronzed complexion perfectly.

Lauren Dress, £129, House of CB

We've tracked it down online and it might just be the perfect princess-inspired piece for summer! The House of CB 'Lauren' dress boasts a structured sweetheart neckline with a ruffle trim, making you sure to turn heads everywhere you go.

If you're looking for something similar on a smaller budget, Missguided have a lovely pink floral bardot dress for just £20.80 in the sale. Bargain!

Pink Floral Bardot Dress, £20.80, Missguided

Michelle recently celebrated some good news; her summer Very edit dropped earlier this month and most pieces sold out instantly.

Due to being in quarantine following a recent trip to Spain, the actress had to film her own PR video from the comfort of her own home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle given special role in sister-in-law Jessica Wright's wedding

She revealed: "Just finished shooting my next @veryuk PR video. Hope you like. Hair – me, makeup – me, camera – me, lighting – me, art director – me." A woman of many talents!

