Victoria Beckham doesn't need a special reason to get dressed up on a Monday! The fashion designer revealed to fans that her go-to work attire is in fact a gorgeous maxi gown – proving it can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Taking to Instagram to post a gorgeous video as she sashayed in her frock, she wrote: "Ready for Monday in one of my favourite dresses from the #VBPAW20 collection, the micro floral maxi dress x vb."

Victoria rocked a gorgeous maxi on Monday

And on her Story, she added another clip as she posed in the mirror at home, telling the camera: "So this is one of my favourite dresses from the new pre-collection."

As usual, Victoria's friends and fans were quick to react to her latest look, with makeup artist Lisa Eldridge commenting: "Love this @victoriabeckham," and Olivia Palermo adding: "Gorgeous," with a kissing emoji.

One fan added: "I saw you last week getting out of your car in Notting Hill! You looked on fire!"

She shared a video of her new dress

It seems that Victoria is now splitting her time between the family's country home in the Cotswolds and at work in London. She recently took part in an Instagram Live with her hairdresser Ken Paves, where she appeared to be in her office.

But whether she was headed out for work or staying at home, we're loving the star's gorgeous maxi. It seems she's embracing a bohemian vibe with her new collection, adding a low-slung belt to her hips and rocking those seventies-style blouson sleeves.

The £1,690 dress comes with its own leather belt, though it looks like Victoria added her own for her Monday look.

We can't wait to see more of the new range, and no doubt Mrs Beckham will oblige with lots of gorgeous snaps on her Instagram page. Who can forget the slinky black number she rocked on Friday? Posting more beautiful videos of her outfit, she wrote: "Friday night ready in the halter-neck midi dress from my #VBPAW20 collection x vb."

