Victoria Beckham twins with Harper in Posh Spice mini dresses, and our day is made But is it the little Gucci dress?

Harper Beckham is taking after her mum in more ways than one! Victoria Beckham shared an adorable snap of the pair rocking twinning outfits on Tuesday evening, and they looked mighty similar to the strappy mini dresses Victoria famously sported back in her Spice Girls days.

The star adorably captioned the snap: "Kisses from posh and baby posh." Sweetly, Harper rocked a pretty white version of the dress, teaming it with her beaded friendship bracelets and what even looks like a glossy French manicure like her mum's!

Harper and Victoria rocked their Posh Spice outfits

Unsurprisingly, the snap prompted plenty of comments, with Emma Bunton sweetly adding a little girl emoji and the signature Spice Girls V sign.

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Anne Peltz added: "The best duo," while a fan added: "This made my day."

Meanwhile, Victoria's fashion followers were desperate to know the brand of the dresses – was it the iconic 'little Gucci dress'?

"We need deets on the dress. Is it Gucci?" one asked, while another simply declared: "The little Gucci dress!"

Victoria was famed for her LBDs in the 1990s

While Posh Spice became known for her designer fashion choices thanks to the (truly iconic) 1997 film Spice World The Movie, Victoria has in fact since admitted that her nineties wardrobe was actually packed with high street pieces.

Speaking during her Skype documentary back in 2014, she said: "The first dress I wore in the Spice Girls that everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress was actually from Miss Selfridge. I couldn't have afforded a little Gucci dress!"

Whether Victoria and Harper's matching minis are designer or high street, we sure think they're mighty adorable. Perhaps we'll see a Posh Spice tribute in a future VB collection?