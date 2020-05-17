Harper Beckham clearly takes after her mother when it comes to her fashion sense, even wowing fans in a gorgeous dress from Victoria Beckham's brand during London Fashion Week. While it's clear she loves her designer labels, the eight-year-old also steps out in gorgeous high street buys - and we want her summer wardrobe!

Victoria shared this sweet snap of Harper drawing in her summer dress

VB shared an adorable photo of her daughter practising her drawing skills in a field of yellow rapeseed, and despite the stunning scenery, we couldn't help but notice her lovely orange and white checked dress. Harper's pick is from Uniqlo and it costs just £14.90, but it's selling out fast! The strappy camisole dress has a floaty tiered skirt and comes in three colours: orange, black and lime green.

MORE: 17 epic celebrity home gyms we'd love during lockdown

Checked dress, £14.90, Uniqlo

While Harper opted to keep her hair out of her face as she concentrated on her artwork, former Spice Girls star Victoria recently unveiled her daughter's chic ombre hairstyle. The mother-of-four captioned the latest picture: "Happy Harper finding creative inspiration! We are so fortunate to be able to enjoy the sunshine this Saturday. Hope you are all staying safe with your families." Her fitness trainer Tracey Anderson was among the first to comment, writing, "The best inspiration! So much beauty happening here!!!!!! Happy Saturday," while another added, "Wow your little girl is growing up. So sweet."

RELATED: Christine Lampard wowed us in an Oliver Bonas dress - and it's selling fast

It appears as though the mini fashion star counts Uniqlo among her favourite high street brands, as she also wore a beautiful blue gingham dress back in April. In the sweet picture posted by Victoria, Harper could be seen wearing the £49.90 summer dress with a patterned blue bandana and a cute heart bracelet as she prepared food in the kitchen of their Cotswolds home, where the family are self-isolating.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.