Emma Willis' fans love the unique colour of her beautiful dress The Big Brother star's look turned heads

Emma Willis was hard at work on Thursday planning her new clothing collection with Next.

MORE: Emma Willis gives inside look at her family's lockdown with rare photo

Sharing a photo of herself sitting in one of the brand's boardrooms, Emma could be seen wearing a beautiful dress from her collection, and it didn't take her Instagram followers long to gush over its electric shade of blue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Loose Women wardrobe

"Is your dress from Next? It's a stunning colour," wrote one.

"What a gorgeous colour dress," added another, while a third said: "Such a nice blue."

The Circle star wore her own 'Blue Emma Willis Printed Wrap Dress', and we're not sure we've ever seen a maxi dress in such a striking shade of blue.

MORE: Emma Weymouth just wore the most magical co-ord

Emma's dress was the most striking shade of blue

MORE: Gemma Collins continues to show off weight loss in her most daring bikini yet

Featuring a delicate floral print, short sleeves and a chic V-neck, Emma's one-of-a-kind dress is certainly a show-stopper, and at £58 it won't break the bank, either!

This is Emma's first collaboration with the high-street favourite since December, when she launched her sportswear collection.

The line featured two different styles of leggings, which both had a comfortable deep waistband, along with two sports bra options; one of which was underwired for full support and another in a stretch material for ultimate comfort.

Blue Emma Willis Printed Wrap Dress, £58, Next

Last year, Emma's summer collaboration with Next famously featured a stripy shirt that looked seriously similar to Meghan Markle's ensemble for 2018's Wimbledon appearance, so it's no wonder the £28 piece sold like hotcakes.

Speaking at the time, Emma revealed to HELLO! that her work with the popular label had inspired her son Ace to try his hand at fashion in future, too.

"He wants to be a fashion designer but I don't think he knows the process. He knows there are clothes in Next with my name on. I don't know if he's put two and two together," the mother-of-three explained.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.