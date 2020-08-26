Gemma Collins continues to show off weight loss in her most daring bikini yet The former Dancing on Ice star is said to have lost three stone

Gemma Collins is continuing to show off her weight loss and newfound body confidence – and her latest bikini is perhaps her most daring look yet!

The former Dancing on Ice star is currently sunning herself in Greece as she shoots her latest collection for In The Style.

Gemma looked sensational in a daring black floral bikini that showed off her recent weight loss. The top featured cut-out detailing across her chest, while her high waist briefs accentuated her slimmed-down legs.

Sadly, Gemma's Wolf & Whistle bikini has sold out, but ASOS has some great alternatives – and they're all currently in the sale!

If you're not feeling as bold as the 39-year-old, you could opt for the 'ASOS DESIGN recycled curve crop bikini top' in ditsy floral print, which is currently just £10.50.

ASOS Design Crop Bikini Top, £10.50, ASOS

Or for something a little more stand-out, the 'ASOS DESIGN Curve Bikini Set' in fierce animal print is a real showstopper, with high-waist bottoms and a plunge neckline.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Bikini Set, £25,20, ASOS

Proudly showing off her slimmed-down figure, Gemma captioned two snaps of herself standing by the pool, writing: "FEELING HEALTHIER than EVER thanks to @skinnyjab this is all about health and guess what YOUR HEALTH is YOUR WEALTH @skinnyjab @curvykate."

Gemma has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds, which could explain why she turned the comments off on her latest post.

Gemma Collins has lost three stone

"It’s no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it’s nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

In a separate interview, Gemma told the outlet that she had booked herself in for a breast reduction, saying: "I can’t wait to get rid of these boobs, they’re massive and look ridiculous. I have never looked better than I do now and I’ve never felt so good.

"I know there are so many people out there who love big boobs and pay for surgeons to give them big boobs but I want them smaller."

