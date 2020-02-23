The Voice's Emma Willis turns heads in a fitted vinyl dress and plaited hair

The blind auditions for The Voice may have ended, but there is still plenty more to come on the singing competition. Host Emma Willis kicked off the first night of the battle rounds on Saturday night in style, wearing a fitted midi dress from Alex Perry. Styled by Leah Binnall, the blonde beauty showed off her enviable figure in the black vinyl dress which appeared to have a strapless neckline with black velvet-style sleeves, structured shoulders and a long zip fastening at the back.

For those eager to get their hands on the Hart layered-effect dress, it's available to buy online for £1,785 and it's simple black design makes it worth the investment. But hurry, because some sizes are already selling out!

Black fitted dress, £1,785, Alex Perry @ Farfetch

BUY NOW

Emma paired it with matching black Christian Louboutin heels and rocked a gorgeous new hairstyle. The short length means Emma tends to wear her hair down, whether it's gelled back or in loose waves. Ditching her classic look for a more glamorous style on The Voice, Louis Byrne teased her platinum blonde hair into an intricate updo with one large plait running along the top of her head framed by two smaller ones either side.

READ: Who is Olly Murs' girlfriend? Meet bodybuilding champion Amelia Tank

"Stepping into Saturday night like…", the 43-year-old wrote alongside several pictures detailing her outfit. Sharing their opinions on her look, fans took note of her hair in particular, writing: "Love the hair!" and "Hair looks amazing." Meanwhile, Matt Baker joked: "Dressed for battle ~ black widow style #avengers."

For her makeup, Emma opted for a natural look that consisted of nude lips, long eyelashes and a touch of gold sparkly eyeshadow to accentuate her blue eyes. It was a marked difference from a few weeks ago when she allowed her three-year-old daughter Trixie to give her a makeover. Clearly the presenter's little girl thoroughly enjoyed having free reign of her beauty products, giving her mother brown eyeshadow above her eyebrows and clumpy pink lipstick all over her lips. Emma shared a hilarious snap of the results of Trixie's handiwork, alongside the caption: "Watch your back @amandahbowen Trix is after your job!"

MORE: Christine Lampard wears Marks & Spencer jumper with red Topshop skirt on Lorraine

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.