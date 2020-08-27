Emma Weymouth just wore the most magical co-ord The former Strictly star always looks flawless

Emma Weymouth dropped jaws on Wednesday when she shared a photo of herself wearing one of the most magical two-pieces we've ever seen!

The former Strictly star could be seen posing in one of the rooms in her grand Longleat home, and tilted her head as she showed off her beautiful outfit by Y'AM Capri.

The doting mum was wearing the 'Limoncello and Pomoodrini' skirt, £266, and top, £174, both of which were covered in bunches of lemons.

So summery!

Emma's outfit was beautiful!

The former model's enviable midriff was visible beneath the shirt's sweet bow-tie waist, and she held up the shin-skimming skirt like a ballerina to show her followers just how floaty it was.

The luxury label hails from Capri, and its brand statement is sure to get you craving an Italian holiday!

"Breathe in years of the sweet life, get lost in the small alleys of Capri, feel the cool breeze on your face, eat pizza and babà, drink limoncello, take off your shoes and start dancing, wear the essence of the island," it reads.

Limoncello and Pomoodrini skirt, £266, Y'AM Capri

Specialising in high-end clothing and accessories inspired by the natural beauty and atmosphere of the famous Italian island, founder Valeria De Gregorio created the brand in 2016, and since then her pieces have been seen on all manner of celebrities.

The website explains: "Each garment is carefully designed, sourced, and produced in Capri and the Amalfi Coast, simultaneously preserving and sustaining the craftsmanship and textile traditions of these cherished lands."

Emma is known for her stylish ways, so it's no wonder that she's a fan of the brand.

The 34-year-old is a contributing editor for Vogue, and often gives readers an insight into her fashionable ways, even offering behind-the-scenes looks at some of the biggest fashion shows in the world!

