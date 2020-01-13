The end of the festive period doesn't mean we need to pack away all our metallic outfits, just ask Emma Willis. The TV presenter rocked the most incredible striped black and gold shirt from Saint Laurent on The Voice, and it's the perfect twist on a classic staple. After tracking down the Italian-made chiffon shirt, we have good news - it's currently 50 per cent off in the sale! Its normal retail price of £850 has been slashed to just £425, so there's no better time to get your hands on it. As with every sale item, it's selling out fast and there are only select sizes available online, so you may want to look at the similar gold and black leopard print version instead.

Styled by Leah Binnall, she tucked the statement shirt into high-waisted, cropped black trousers from Jacquemus alongside matching black heels. To finish off her look, Louis Byrne styled the 43-year-old's platinum blonde hair in a deep side parting with one side slicked back and she opted for a fresh-faced beauty look. Makeup artist Amanda Bowen revealed the go-to designers that she used to achieve Emma's look, and they included Mac, Bobbi Brown, Armarni and Kate Somerville Skincare.

Saint Laurent striped metallic shirt, was £850, now £425

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for her outfit, with one writing: "Looking fabulous Emma," while another joked: "You’ve done it again. I loved the shirt too - can not afford YSL price tag! GUTTED."

Many also noted her slim figure, but she previously revealed she struggled with her body image when she was younger. Emma said she felt pressured to slim down when she was working as a model in Australia aged 18. Appearing on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, the mum-of-three explained: "My rational head was kind of going, 'Oh, God. Oh, God. I need to lose weight,' but I was living with a chef, and it was very difficult. I just kind of thought, 'You know what? I just can't be bothered'. I just kind of carried on eating."

Judging by her perfectly toned abs she has shown off on holiday over the past few years, she clearly has a great fitness regime. Swapping her tailored trousers for exercise leggings, Emma recently released her own sportswear collection with Next, including activewear, swimwear and sports bras in fun, colourful prints.

