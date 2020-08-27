Trinny Woodall would love this pink coat from Topshop - and it's on sale

Styling expert - and colour superfan - Trinny Woodall is a big fan of colourful outerwear. Her wardrobe in her London home is packed with bright colourful coats - and she has been spotted out and about in London in a head-to-toe pink ensemble, which makes us think she'd be obsessed with this Topshop coat that's currently a trending product on Topshop - and it's on sale.

Pink coat, was £79 now £71.10, Topshop

In a video about her love of pink, she said she used to detest the colour but it's now one of her favourites. "I didn't think pink suited me when I didn't know enough about colour. I didn't wear pink for many many years," she told her 700k followers.

The colour of the Topshop coat is perfect for Trinny as it's - what she would describe as - a neutral pink that's not going to scare people. "I think it's one of the most wearable pinks," she revealed.

RELATED: Trinny Woodall shares sweet video with daughter Lyla

Trinny, who owns the super successful makeup brand Trinny London, shared on her social media that she avoided wearing pink on her lips for a long time but it was only when she was told by a makeup artist that a pink lip was anti-ageing. For the pink coat from Topshop, she'd most likely opt for Indi - one of her popular Lip Glow shades. Trinny would wear this on her lips and a touch on her cheeks.

Indi Lip Glow, £16, Trinny London

She demonstrated how you can find your perfect pink by pinching her cheeks to see what colour they go - and that's your 'perfect pink' and you might not need as much makeup.

Trinny wearing one of her favourite colour combos

Trinny tends to team the bright pink items in her wardrobe with equally bright pieces - to up the ante and bring the joy to a look. She'd either opt for a neon yellow or a bright cobalt blue. She's also a fan of colour continuity so it wouldn't surprise us if she wore the pink coat with similar shades head to toe. Or she'd choose leopard print. "Leopard and red just doesn't work for me, but leopard and pink just works. It just allows you to use pink to make it look more sophisticated."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.