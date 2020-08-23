Martine McCutcheon's clever jeans hack will change the way you shop The Love Actually star shops in the men's section...

Struggling to find the right pair of jeans? Martine McCutcheon revealed a clever hack she uses to get the best fit when shopping on the high street, and we bet you've never thought about it before.

RELATED: Martine McCutcheon criticised for showing 'too much flesh' in bedroom snap

The Love Actually actress shared several selfies on her Instagram Stories showing off her casual weekend outfit, which consisted of a black silky top from eBay, cute black sandals from ASOS and blue skinny jeans. But instead of shopping in the women's section of Topshop, Martine tagged Topman!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon Shows Off Gorgeous Living Room

We've searched the online store for her trousers, and it appears as though the 44-year-old opted for the 'Mid Wash Stretch' skinny jeans, which have been reduced from £29.99 to £24.99. As well as featuring stretchy denim for extra comfort, the mid-rise jeans also have five pockets perfect for carrying around all of the essentials when you don't want a bag. Plus, the variety of lengths means it's easy to find the right size!

The Love Actually actress revealed she shops at Topman

Martine finished off her look with a matching Chanel cross-body bag and oversized sunglasses, and wore her dark hair down for a relaxed look.

"When I get the time away from my actual job of being a mummy, acting, singing and presenting I'm going to try and post more fashion bits as I've had so many requests! You guys are too lovely – thank you!" she captioned one video.

Skinny jeans, were £29.99 now £24.99, Topman

Speaking of her outfit choice, she said: "These jeans are Topman skinny jeans, the men's ones. This black top is a silky one that I found on eBay...It really just makes you feel luxurious when you're wearing denim."

Throughout the summer, Martine has been giving fans a look inside her wardrobe with a selection of pretty dresses, but one of our favourites has got to be her Boohoo bargain. Back in May, the former Eastenders star made full use of the lovely weather by soaking up the sunshine in a spotty midi dress which she paired with a South Beach straw hat, sunglasses and delicate gold jewellery. The £20 frock featured a white and black contrast spot print, a deep V-neck and buttons running down the front, allowing Martine to "get the pins out."

SEE: Inside Eastenders star Martine McCutcheon’s beautiful Surrey home

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.