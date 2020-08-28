Christine Lampard's beautiful dress gets surprising fan response The Loose Women star was glowing as per

Christine Lampard wore a beautiful Rixo dress to present Lorraine on Thursday, and her fans were quick to point one thing out.

Some couldn't believe how well Christine pulled off the frock's eye-popping colourway!

The doting mum wore the luxury British brand's 'Cozi' dress in a colour called Meadow Mix, and it featured tightly packed meadow flowers in yellow, pink, green, purple, blue and more!

WATCH: Christine Lampard gives peek into her stylish lounge

"Very few people could carry that dress off that well," one Instagram user wrote beneath the photo Christine posted of herself wearing the eye-popping piece.

"You suit anything, I would look like a sack of spuds," another hilariously added.

Christine looked amazing in the dress

Many more simply pointed out how gorgeous the 41-year-old's outfit was.

"Loving the colours; brightening up a rather dull grey weather day," another one of Christine's fans gushed.

A fourth noted: "Fab dress! Nothing like a mixed print to me."

Alongside the snap, the wife of former footballer Frank Lampard said: "Thank you so much for all your messages today! A little floral @rixo dress to brighten up a grey day."

Cozi dress, Meadow Mix, £335, Rixo

It's easy to see why Christine's dress has a slightly higher price point at £335.

For anyone unsure whether they can rock such a bold print, it also comes in a light pink, and we can't imagine there's much in your wardrobe that the neutral tone won't go with!

A description of the dress on Rixo's website reads: "IT girl Cozi is back. And this time she's had a Klimt makeover.

"In our new season Meadow Mix print, she is cut to have a cinched waist and pleated skirt - bound to flatter all who wear her and inspire serious 80's nostalgia.

"Wear with your favourite trainers for Saturday brunch with friends, or killer heels and statement earrings to steal the show."

