Christine Lampard's silky satin dress has fans in love – AND it's in the sale Bringing the sunshine in yellow!

Christine Lampard looked like she was squeezing out the last bit of summer with her gorgeous dress on Wednesday's Lorraine show!

The star, who is set to finish her cover for Lorraine Kelly on Thursday, wowed us in a pretty yellow midi from Never Fully Dressed, made in a silky satin fabric.

Christine looked stunning in her satin dress

"Mellow yellow Wednesday! Dress from @neverfullydressed @sophierosekirkwood and ear candy @cmjewellerydesigns," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Christine finished her look by pulling her dark hair into a chic updo and added classic black heels.

The presenter is dressed by stylist Sophie Kirkwood for the show, who also gave the dress her seal of approval. "Hump day dress of dreams by @neverfullydressed," she wrote, along with three yellow heart emojis. We have to agree!

Even better, we've spotted the dreamy frock in the sale at ASOS, reduced from £79 down to £63.20.

Never Fully Dressed midaxi dress, £63.20, ASOS

The 'frill neck midaxi dress' might just be the perfect transitional piece, too, since it can easily be layered for chillier weather – and we reckon it would look gorgeous dressed down with a pair of trainers.

Christine has been covering for Lorraine Kelly along with Andi Peters while the presenter takes her annual summer break – but the beloved star is set to return on Monday. We wonder what she'll wear?

Christine wore M&S and Nobody's Child on Monday

Loose Women panelist Christine kicked off the week reflecting on her time on Lorraine, writing: "Back for one more week before normal service resumes with @lorrainekellysmith… where has the summer gone?!"

As usual, fans rushed to comment on the star's gorgeous choice of outfits – which have ranged from Marks & Spencer sale buys to luxurious Rixo numbers.

"Another gorgeous dress Christine, you are so beautiful and elegant," one wrote, while another added: "I love this dress on you. Also love watching you in the morning, will miss you next week!"

