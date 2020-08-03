Christine Lampard's seriously stylish high street bargain has got fans talking Christine just nailed the animal print trend

Another day, another stunning outfit from Lorraine host Christine Lampard. The presenter, 41, floored ITV viewers on Monday with another stylish pick to host the morning programme during Lorraine Kelly's summer break.

Christine was elegant as ever in a burgundy, leopard print shirt dress that had all her followers asking where it was from.

WATCH: Christine gives a glimpse into chic monochrome lounge

The sophisticated piece boasted long sleeves, a loose fit and a fabric belt to add extra definition at the waist.

Christine was her usual radiant self, wearing her brunette hair down in loose waves and keeping her make-up fresh and natural.

Christine's latest Lorraine look was one of her best yet

Loved Christine's wardrobe staple? Look no further than high street hero Next. The midi dress is selling fast, but is currently still available in most sizes for just £38. Not bad!

Team yours with on-trend dad sandals or box-fresh white trainers for a dressed down vibe, or a pair of nude heels to turn it into an office-appropriate look.

Midi Shirt Dress, £38, Next

We've found another similar number from Topshop - this time with a shorter hemline. Still available in Petite or Tall and for an equally cheap price point, we recommend snapping it up quickly.

Christine, who raises daughter Patricia with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, has been wowing Lorraine viewers since last month with a little help from stylist Sophie Kirkwood.

Red Animal Mini Shirt Dress (Tall or Petite), £36, Topshop

She recently made waves by copying Amanda Holden in a stunning French Connection dress that had fans enthusing how "gorgeous" she looked.

Amanda, meanwhile, had worn the brand's printed 'Islanna dress' just two weeks ago for her Heart Breakfast radio show, turning heads as she strutted down the street. We think both ladies looked equally lovely!

