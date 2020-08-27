Rochelle Humes' pretty gingham dress features the most unique detail The This Morning star's outfit is so pretty!

Rochelle Humes was filming from home on Thursday, and shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her set-up with her Instagram followers.

For the occasion, the This Morning star wore a beautiful gingham dress – and we've never seen one like it!

With chic balloon sleeves, the front of the doting mum's outfit featured a striped gingham pattern, marking a stylish departure from the squared navy and white design we're used to.

Rochelle didn't say where her frock was from, but & Other Stories currently has a near-identical dupe in stock for £95.

Rochelle's gingham dress is so unique!

The 'Voluminous Puff Sleeve Midi Dress' has an on-trend V-neck and exaggerated hemline, falling just below the knee.

But best of all, the pretty piece features the same puffed sleeves as the dress worn by Rochelle!

The famous fashionista might only be eight weeks away from welcoming her third child, but that hasn't stopped her from rocking some killer outfits lately.

Voluminous Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £95, & Other Stories

In fact, Rochelle's maternity looks might be some of the best we've ever seen!

From her crochet frock to her beautiful shirtdress by Zara, we've been left envious of her get-ups time and time again over summer.

But it was during this month's heatwave that the 31-year-old really took things up a notch, when she shared a photo of her outfit on social media, revealing that she'd slipped into a knitted dress on one of the hottest days of the year!

The star looked stunning in the fitted, coffee-coloured frock made of heavy material which she paired with nude, square heels and a stunning Dior necklace.

Rochelle's Instagram followers were clearly a fan of her unique look, and rushed to comment on a photo the former Saturdays singer shared of her outfit.

"Stunning dress," gushed one. "You look amazing!" another added, while a third wrote: "Looking fabulous."

