Jessica Wright's fans are obsessed with her very unique jeans The former TOWIE star switched things up

Jessica Wright rocked a stylish pair of MISSPAP jeans for a night out in Chigwell on Thursday, and fans were in love with her unique trousers.

Donning the brand's 'Tie Hem Mom Jeans', the former TOWIE star's light blue bottoms featured an oversized fit, but it was their ankle ties that really stole the show.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan is going to be one of 13 bridesmaids at her sister-in-law Jess Wright's wedding

Fans rushed to the comment section of Jess' post to compliment her £20.00 jeans.

"Love these jeans," wrote one.

How cool are those jeans?!

"Oh my gosh love! I want a pair of those jeans it's like bell bottoms but more retro and hip I love it!" another sweetly added, with a third writing: "Cutest jeans."

The 34-year-old certainly had the right idea, captioning her post: "When in doubt, wear jeans."

She paired the denim staple with a cropped black jumper and nude heels.

Tie Hem Mom Jeans, £20, MISSPAP

Looking seriously fierce, Jess!

The star has an exciting ten months ahead of her.

In February, Jess revealed exclusively to HELLO! that she is engaged to her boyfriend William Lee-Kemp, and that they are set to tie the knot in Majorca this coming June.

Speaking about the choice of location, William told HELLO!: "We've enjoyed some amazing holidays here and I practically grew up on the island because it's where my family has a second home."

"We're very excited," Jess added.

"I've been dreaming of a fairytale wedding since I was little, when I used to dress up in my mum's net curtains. Now I can't wait for the moment I've been imagining for so long, walking up the aisle in a fabulous dress to marry Will."

We can't wait to see the actress' dress! And we wonder what bridesmaid Michelle Keegan will wear?

