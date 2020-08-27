Saira Khan makes a stylish return to Loose Women in the dreamiest floral dress Saira returned to the show after taking two weeks off for the summer holidays

Saira Khan has finally returned to the Loose Women panel after enjoying two weeks away in France with her family, and she certainly knows how to make an entrance! Appearing in the dreamiest floral dress from Mint Velvet, the mum-of-two looked as lovely as ever as she joined her co-stars Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha, and Kaye Adams on Thursday.

Sending fans wild in her summery frock, Saira teamed her gorgeous maxi with a gold necklace and cherry red wedges. As for her hair and makeup, she blow-dried her brunette locks into a sleek, straight style and opted for a brown smokey eye, complete with rosy cheeks and a statement fuschia lip. Loving her latest look? We've found a number of stylish alternatives from ASOS, Miss Selfridge, and Ghost.

Saira posted a photo of her floral maxi dress on Instagram

Retailing at £28 on ASOS, this white and pink number is a total bargain buy! Part of Only Milk Maid's Scandi edit, it's fitted with elasticated puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a chic tie front. The perfect date night dress, complete your ensemble by adding espadrille wedges, and a dramatic red lip.

Only Milk Maid dress, £28, ASOS

Reduced from £35 to £31.50 in the sale, this multi-coloured maxi features a V-neck, chic side splits and billowing butterfly sleeves. Ultra-flattering thanks to its classic A-line silhouette, we can see this vibrant frock paired with box-fresh trainers and a trusty tote bag.

Multi colour dress, £31.50, Miss Selfridge

A favourite brand of both The Duchess of Cambridge and Holly Willoughby, Ghost is selling this prairie-inspired dress for £169. The panelled bodice contours at the waist, where it leads into a skirt with a deep hem. Fitted with sheer sleeves which are elasticated at the shoulder, you can either choose to wear your new purchase on the shoulder or off to show slightly more skin.

Mary dress, £169, Ghost

Posting a selfie on Instagram, Saira's elegant ensemble was clearly a big hit with her 77k followers, who couldn't help but shower her with compliments. "You looked gorg on loose women," wrote one. "Absolutely beautiful," added another.

