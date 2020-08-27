Fans love Ruth Langsford's sophisticated This Morning outfit The This Morning star was runway ready

Ruth Langsford knows her way around a wardrobe staple!

To present This Morning on Thursday, the star wore a sophisticated trouser and shirt combo, and fans loved the mother-of-one's look.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's gorgeous M&S dress is seriously autumnal

Sharing a clip of herself giving her Instagram followers a twirl, Ruth wrote: "Went for a shirt & trousers combo on @thismorning today....Shirt from @jaeger Trousers @hobbslondon Snake court shoes @kurtgeiger."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals her healthy work lunch

It wasn't long before the Loose Women host's comment section filled up with sweet messages from her fans, who were smitten with her get-up.

"VERY stylish Ruth! A very classic look, and I do love your shoes too!" wrote one.

"A shirt and trousers is always so smart," added another, with a third writing: "That is popping with those gorgeous heels!"

MORE: Ruth Langsford's yellow M&S jumper will brighten your day

Ruth was the epitome of chic

MORE: You would never guess Ruth Langsford's latest dress cost £15 from Tesco

The TV veteran was wearing Jaeger's lightweight, blue shirt, which features rolled sleeves and a smart pointed collar.

Although Ruth styled her top smartly, it's going to look just as fab over denim cut-offs paired with trainers, à la Alexa Chung.

The 60-year-old's dressing has certainly taken a turn for the more autumnal this week, and on Wednesday, Ruth wore a gorgeous dress that is sure to get you thinking of leaf-strewn, chilly walks in the park.

Blue Shirt, £99, Jaeger

Her leafy M&S shirtdress was covered with khaki coloured leaves, and marked a noticeable shift from the summer frocks she's been wearing recently.

Ruth's new season look was certainly a hit with fans, who flocked to the comment section of her post to compliment her on her stylish get-up.

"Stunning as always, love the dress, and the style. Very elegant Ruth," gushed one Instagram user.

"You always look stunning," added another, with a third noting: "You look gorgeous Ruth, love the dress."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.