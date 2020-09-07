We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

James Middleton shared some beautiful photographs from his recent trip to Italy with his fiancée Alizee Thevenet on Saturday, and we've fallen a little bit more in love with his wife-to-be's style!

Her summer holiday wardrobe features chic swimwear, floaty linen shirts and straw hats - and we couldn't help but notice that she rocked a celebrity-favourite Marysia bikini, too.

MORE: All about Alizee Thevenet and her incredible French chic wardrobe

With its signature scalloped edging and popular strapless silhouette, we can see why Alizee loves this style. She joins the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jessica Alba as a fan of the swimwear designer.



James shared some gorgeous summer snaps of Alizee

In one sweet snap, Alizee added a white shirt, cat-eye sunglasses and gold jewellery to her look as she steered the yacht during the luxurious holiday at sea.

Rosie HW also loves Marysia bikinis!

The 'Antibes' bikini will set you back £145 for the top and £125 for the briefs, but there are some great options on the high-street, too…

Accessorize bikini, £30, ASOS

South Beach bikini top, £7.20, ASOS

In the Instagram post, James revealed that the couple had been forced to cancel their wedding twice due to the coronavirus crisis.

"It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me … what a year it's been!" he wrote. "Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of puppies, launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us."

MORE: Royal ladies' favourite Autumn/Winter boots

He added of their holiday: "We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the sea, lots of pasta & wine and now ready to face the world again - thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.