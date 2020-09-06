We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden made a very stylish return to Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night, wearing a glittering gold gown by Julien Macdonald for the live semi-finals.

As well as padded shoulders and a plunging neckline, the beaded gown also featured an open back that the TV star showed off on Instagram. With her back to the camera as she climbed the steps, Amanda showed off the pretty embellished belt that nipped her in at the waist, as was the leg split and fringed detailing.

The designer gown is available to pre-order for £15,744, but fans can also get their hands on similar versions on the high street – and we're obsessed with this bargain lookalike from ASOS.

Long sleeved? Check. Gold sequins? Check. Backless design? Check. What's not to love? The Goddiva geometrical maxi dress costs just £60 in the ASOS sale, while Shein is also selling a more summery version of Amanda's frock with spaghetti straps and a crisscross back for £33. So if you're looking for a statement frock ahead of the winter party season, then now is the time to start investing.

Goddiva gold maxi dress, was £89 now £60, ASOS

"Did you enjoy last nights @bgt?" Amanda asked fans, and they were quick to answer. Ruth Langsford was among the first to comment, writing: "Loved it Head Judge!!" while Melissa Odabash remarked: "Thought I recognised that dress you looked insane last night." A third added: "Wow!!! You look sensational!!" and another compared her to a Bond girl.

Joyfunear open back dress, £32.99, Shein

Styled by Karl Willett, the 49-year-old finished off her look with nude Gianvito Rossi heels and accessorised with jewellery from Susannah Lovis. Amanda's curly blonde hair was into a high ponytail with a few front sections framing her face – and with a statement dress like that, we can see why she wanted to keep every inch visible!

