Holly Willoughby just dressed like a Duchess in this Kate Middleton-style dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has wowed us with another gorgeous look on Monday's This Morning – and once again, we reckon the Duchess of Cambridge would approve!

Holly and Kate undoubtedly share a similar style, and the presenter's latest Ghost pick could easily be found in the royal's wardrobe, too. With a contrast white collar, pretty puff sleeves and that midi hemline, we're not surprised Holly fell in love with it!

Holly wore a gorgeous dress from Ghost

"Morning Monday... how are you today? See you at 10am @thismorning on @itv ... dress by @ghostfashion," she wrote on her Instagram post, to plenty of compliments from her followers.

WATCH: Holly's rainbow fashion

Mollie King quickly wrote: "Love this!" while a fan added: "Ooooh, I love this collar." Another wrote: "Love the dress Holly! Gorgeous." Sadly, the dress appears to be unavailable on the Ghost website at the moment, but we'll keep our eye out for it.

The star teamed her look with a simple pair of black heels, a matching pink lipstick and her hair swept into her usual loose waves.

Duchess Kate also loves wearing floral dresses with contrast collars

On Friday, Holly's hairstylist Ciler Peksah shared some of her tips for creating her signature 'S bend' wave, revealing that she blowdries Holly's hair using an anti-frizz product before tonging to add movement – after she was inundated with comments about the look.

Holly's hairdresser Ciler shared a shot of her look on Instagram

When asked how she achieved Holly's signature smooth look, she replied, "I used Aveda Damage Remedy before blowdrying."

The "daily hair repair" product costs £25 and no doubt Holly's secret to protecting her hair when she's styling it for the show every day – we're sold.

Aveda Damage Remedy, £25, Look Fantastic

No doubt it's set to be another busy week for the star, who returned to This Morning after her annual summer break on Tuesday. And we bet her fashion fans are thrilled to be checking out her daily outfit posts again – so far we've seen a Realisation Par slip dress, a gorgeous French Connection smock style and a Rixo maxi. What next?

