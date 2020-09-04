James Middleton reveals he postponed wedding twice The Duchess of Cambridge's brother penned a sweet message

James Middleton dedicated a sweet Instagram post to his fiancée Alizee Thevenet on Friday, revealing that they had attempted to get married twice in the last year.

Sharing a series of incredible photographs of their recent trip to Italy, the brother of Kate Middleton marked twelve months since proposing to his other half.

The 33-year-old wrote: "It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me… what a year it’s been!

"Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us.

"We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the the sea, lots of and now ready to face the world again- thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience."

James shared the incredible photos on Instagram

Followers were quick to point out how touching James' post was, and many more were mesmerised by the photographs of their trip.

"Beautiful pictures," wrote one.

"Amazing pictures, thanks for sharing," added another, with a third gushing: "Oh my god. Looks like paradise."

James and Alizee announced their engagement last October after dating for around a year.

The pair stayed with James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their stunning Bucklebury home during lockdown.

Back in May, James shared a sweet home video of him surprising Alizee by shaving off his beard.

He revealed at the time that the pair had to delay their wedding for the first time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

James explained: "As Alizee and myself were due to get married... well actually, this month. She's never seen me without a beard, so I thought it was about time I showed her what was behind it."

