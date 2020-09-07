Vogue Williams' lunar-inspired dress is out of this world! Donning a silky number from Rixo, the Heart Radio star sent fans wild after posting a photo of her latest look on Instagram. She captioned the stylish snap: "I've fired my brother @alejandrowilson123 as photographer, he cuts my feet and head out at the best of times. It was great to be back filming this week, and I got to wear this beauty of a dress from @rixo."

Vogue's dress was a big hit on Instagram

Accessorising with black heeled boots and a statement silver watch, Vogue wore her blonde hair in loose curls and opted for a natural and glowy makeup look. Modelling a brown smokey eye, the mum-of-two paired her dark shadow with a rosy blusher and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match – flawless! Perfect for autumn, Vogue's magical midi retails at £295. One of the brand's most sultry dresses, it's made from 100 percent silk and features a halter neck top with tie detail, a fitted waist, and a flowing skirt complete with chic side splits.

Clearly a big hit with her 821k followers, Vogue certainly received the seal of approval from her famous friends and adoring fans. "Talk about a magical dress, keep living for the magic Vogue," wrote X Factor's Jedward. "Stunning," added Coronation Street star, Helen Flanagan. Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Loving that dress," and another commented: "Wow, how have you just had a baby? You look amazing."

Nightsky dress, £295, Rixo

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Vogue often wows with her wardrobe. Just last week she stepped out in the comfiest-looking boilersuit we've ever seen – and her fans were blown away by its marigold hue. Teaming the French Connection number with box-fresh white trainers and a classic white Chanel clutch bag, Vogue captioned the sunny snap:

"A jumpsuit, one of the easiest outfits to wear, unless you have to spend a penny."

