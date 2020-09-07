The special meaning behind Alesha Dixon's incredible BGT outfit Alesha's rainbow BGT look is one of her best yet

Alesha Dixon returned to the Britain's Got Talent judging panel with a bang on Saturday night. The presenter joined Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo to host a socially-distanced broadcast of the family-favourite ITV show – and we couldn't get over her amazing outfit.

The former Mis-Teeq star dazzled in a gorgeous rainbow-hued dress from Rami Kadi, commanding attention in the strapless sequinned number. But it was Alesha's statement jewellery that really caught our eye when the camera was on her!

Alesha wore statement jewellery from Veiled Rebel on BGT

The TV favourite completed her look with a few choice Veiled Rebel pieces, proudly showing her support to a black-owned brand in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The company, founded by solicitor-turned-designer Alison Morris, prides itself with creating "unapologetic unisex jewellery". They combine new technology and traditional techniques to produce jewellery with a minimal aesthetic - and we love that Alesha has put the spotlight on an independent brand.

Alesha opted for the 'Duo Claw Maxi Earrings', which retail at £165 and were perfectly complemented by the £245 'Claw Maxi Ring'. The totally unique designs added a rock chic edge to her fairytale dress.

Founder Alison took to Instagram to share some stunning behind-the-scenes shots of Alesha, thanking stylist Laury Smith and writing: "An incredible night. @aleshaofficial on @bgt semi final show wearing our duo claw maxi earrings and claw maxi ring. Looking absolutely stunning".

Alesha joined Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo

The singer's choice to support a British black-owned jewellery brand was all the more poignant since former BGT winners Diversity stormed the stage with a BLM themed dance – which Ant and Dec described as a "very special one-off performance with their take on the extraordinary events of 2020".

Meanwhile, her co-star Amanda also dropped jaws with her choice of dress, opting for a dramatic Julien Macdonald number with padded shoulders and an open back. We can't wait to see what both ladies wear for the next live semi-final!

