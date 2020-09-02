Alesha Dixon's daughter Anaya may only be turning one, but the Britain's Got Talent judge and her husband Azuka ensured they marked the occasion with an incredible birthday party – and even we're jealous!

Taking to Instagram, Alesha gave fans a look inside the festival, which likely took place in the garden of their family home and included teepee tents, a cinema screen, an ice cream truck, games such as Hook the Duck and even a mini playground.

"@azukaononye and I had so much fun creating our mini Firstival for Anaya with the help of our family and friends at @dazzleandfizz @grind & @cakescouturelondon. Special day for a special buba! #firstival #birthday," she captioned the post.

The pink-themed soft play area featured slides, a ball pit and rocking horses, all cordoned off with a white picket fence, while the huge tent filled with cushions and carpets could be seen in the background. We imagine in the indoor area provided the perfect shelter for Alesha's guests to eat their festival food. And with an array of meat and rice dishes, a pink ice cream truck and even personalised cocktails such as Azura's Pyramid and Anayachella, it's clear they were spoilt for choice!

The BGT judge shared a look inside the epic first birthday festival on Instagram

After feasting on the main courses, Alesha and her daughter likely enjoyed a slice of birthday cake, or one of the decadent cupcakes that took up not one, or two, but four cake stands. Wow!

Anaya's birthday food included an ice cream truck, cupcakes and a four-tiered cake

This comes after Alesha revealed Anaya's epic first birthday cake at the end of August. To mark her milestone special day, the one-year-old was treated to a pink, blue and gold vegan cake with four different flavoured tiers. According to the cake maker, one layer was rum cake – which we're sure was for the adults – another red velvet with blue buttercream. There was also a classic Victoria sponge and a final layer of gold double chocolate with white chocolate buttons.

Alesha revealed another very similar birthday cake at the end of August

Alesha's latest photos of the birthday festival appear to show the same cake proudly displayed on a wooden barrel, but with the middle layer covered in bright pink rather than blue icing and a pink balloon at the top, replacing the white one. Could it be possible that Anaya had two very similar but equally as show-stopping birthday cakes in a matter of weeks? She is one lucky little girl...

