Amanda Holden looks glam in keyhole blouse during girls' night out with Alesha Dixon The Britain's Got Talent judge enjoyed a naughty 'school night' out

Amanda Holden has not let her crutches hinder her incredible sense of style. The Heart Radio Breakfast Show host, who broke her leg during a family holiday last month, still managed to look ultra-glam during a "school night" catch-up with close friend Alesha Dixon at The Arts Club in Mayfair, central London, on Monday night. Amanda looked effortlessly cool in a black silk blouse from her own collection with Fenn Wright Manson. The 'Angela Top' features meticulous detailing including side slits, gathered cuffs and a high, sequinned neckband that reveals a V-neck cut out. Amanda teamed the top with tailored, wide-legged trousers, a chic cream wool coat over her shoulders and a pair of leopard print wrapped crutches!

Amanda looked effortlessly elegant in her 'Angela Top'

Sharing a gorgeous snap of their girls' night out, which also included former Dragon's Den panellist Kelly Hoppen, Amanda said on Instagram: "Out on a #schoolnight so wonderful to catch up with these two lovely friends @aleshaofficial @kellyhoppen." It's possible the night out was to celebrate Alesha's return to the UK. The 41-year-old recently spent some time in LA filming America's Got Talent: The Champions after replacing Mel B on the panel.

SHOP: Black keyhole 'Angela Top', £149, Fenn Wright Manson

The 48-year-old pulled off a winning look on Tuesday morning too, wearing the Marks & Spencer camel skirt that everyone wants. Sharing her daily outfit post on Instagram, Amanda wore a lovely cream and camel zig-zag jumper from Tabitha Webb, which comes complete with a neck-tie and cosy long sleeves. She added the most beautiful camel skirt from Marks & Spencer which gave her a ladylike look. The knitted fit and flare skirt has a price tag of £35 and comes in five different shades, from coral to black. All sizes are available for now, so pop it in your basket before it sells out! The skirt has had a whopping 73 reviews online - so it's a big hit with shoppers.

