Alesha Dixon may be leaving America's Got Talent but the TV star is certainly going out in style. Sharing several photos of herself clad in a vibrant orange suit, Alesha bid farewell to the US talent show, which she has been co-judging alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, with a sweet post on Instagram. "The past seven weeks have been an unbelievable moment in my life," she wrote, "You have made me feel so at home on @agt, and I hope to see you again one day!" A touching tribute, while many of Alesha’s followers reacted to the Brit’s departure, a number of her followers couldn’t help but fawn over the 41-year-old’s gorgeous co-ord. One replied: "This outfit is fire" using emojis and another simply wrote: "Goddess."

Dressed head-to-toe in orange and styled by her stylist Laury Smith, Alesha’s suit consisted of tailored trousers which were hemmed with dramatic fringing, a bandeau-style crop top and a buttoned blazer complete with dramatic shoulder pads. A versatile outfit, Alesha’s take on desk day-to-daywear is giving us major fashion inspo - and we’re absolutely here for it.

Keeping the look ultra-glam, the brunette beauty’s hair was swept up into a trendy half-braided top-knot, showing off her shoulder-length dangly gold earrings. Sporting a thick golden bangle and several rings, the stunning mother-of-two is clearly a lover of statement accessories. Opting for a slightly darker shade of orange for her eyeshadow, Alesha’s dark eyes were complemented by a blood orange tint and a lick of mascara while her signature pout was painted in a high-shine coral gloss - perfection!

If you're loving this suit, we've found the high-street equivalent at French Connection. While it might not be as bright as Alesha's, you'll definitely make an impact.

Orange Blazer, £140, French Connection

Orange Trousers, £85, French Connection

Clearly a lover of bright co-ords at the moment, just a few days ago Alesha also posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wearing a candy-pink double breasted buttoned blazer and a pair of matching high-waisted trousers. Finishing the look with a white crop top, rose-coloured stilettos and a silver geometric necklace - we’ll certainly be looking to the AGT judge for tips on how to style our winter wardrobes!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.