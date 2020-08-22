Alesha Dixon reveals daughter's epic four-tiered first birthday cake The BGT judge pulled out all the stops!

Alesha Dixon celebrated her daughter Anaya Safiya's first birthday on Thursday with the most delicious-looking cake we've ever seen!

The Britain's Got Talent judge pulled out all the stops to make sure her little girl had a decadent treat to mark her milestone special day.

Sharing some sweet images on Instagram of the mammoth creation, which little Anaya seemed clearly impressed by, Alesha wrote: "Thank you Aunty Selina for my birthday cake it was so yummy! @cakescouturelondon."

Anaya's pink, blue and gold vegan cake featured four different flavoured tiers. According to the cake maker, one layer was rum cake – which we're sure was for the adults – another red velvet with blue buttercream. There was also a classic Victoria sponge and a final layer of gold double chocolate with white chocolate buttons. Wow!

The gorgeous cake featured Anaya's name spelled out in gold icing and a large gold '1' poking out of the top.

Alesha's followers were seriously impressed with the sweet treat, with one commenting: "Cake looks amazing!" Another added: "Woah that is a big cake! Love it." A third added: "Aww that cake looks fabulous and looks like she really loved it."

Alesha Dixon has two daughters

Alesha and her partner Azuka Ononye welcomed their daughter in August 2019, choosing to announce her baby joy nearly two months after the birth. The Mis-Teeq bandmate later explained why she kept her pregnancy a secret for six months, saying: "I think for me, I don't necessarily go out of my way to keep it quiet.

"I'm the kind of person that I never feel this need, this strong need to declare everything. I think everything in its time. And I think the way the pregnancy was announced, with Ant and Dec doing it on the show, it was really sweet. Obviously at that point I couldn't hide it anymore."

The couple are also the proud parents to six-year-old Azura Sienna.

