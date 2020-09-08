We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is throwing it back to her school days!

The star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to treat her followers to a peek at the outfit she'd be wearing on This Morning, and the doting mum's fans were floored by her chic, classroom-inspired get up.

WATCH: Believe it or not, Holly Willoughby sometimes does her own hair and makeup for work!

Pairing a beautiful white blouse with a punchy, high-waist black skirt, Holly topped off her look with a gorgeous pair of black "school shoes" by Maje.

Holly nailed the chic look!

Alongside a bright-eyed photo of herself, Holly wrote: "Morning Tuesday ... new school shoes today! See you on @thismorning at 10am ... skirt by @andotherstories shirt by @mango shoes by @majeparis."

It wasn't long before followers flocked to the comment section of Holly's post to gush about her outfit.

"That's such a beautiful outfit! So chic!" wrote one.

Black Leather Flat Mary Janes, £315, Maje

"Love the skirt and blouse Holly you look absolutely beautiful," another added.

Another hilariously noted: "Office chic!"

Double Baby-Collar Shirt, £35.99, Mango

If you're as obsessed with Holly's oversized collar shirt as we are, you'll be pleased to know that it's available on the high street.

The fashionista was wearing Mango's 'Double Baby-Collar Shirt', which costs £35.99.

Belted Mini Skirt, £55, & Other Stories

As for her skirt, Holly wore & Other Stories' black 'Belted Mini Skirt' - £55 - which features a chunky buckle and fitted waist.

But it was Maje's 'Black Leather Flat Mary Janes' which really blew us away.

Made from calfskin leather and with two show-stopping double straps and silver-tone buckles, they're the icing on the cake when it comes to Holly's polished look.

And with a flat heel and extra fastenings, we can imagine they feel as good as they look!

