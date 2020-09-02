Holly Willoughby's ultra-flattering French Connection dress has This Morning viewers swooning It's day two back at work for Holly!

How lovely did Holly Willoughby look on Wednesday's This Morning? The star welcomed another day on-screen in a gorgeous puff-sleeve dress from French Connection, which even had a daring split in the skirt.

The flattering midi also features Holly's favourite square neckline, a fitted bodice and a pretty ditsy floral print. She teamed the monochrome look with a pair of her go-to Gianvito Rossi suede heels and wore her blonde hair in a chic side parting.

Holly wore a French Connection dress on Wednesday's show

"Morning Wednesday… today's #hwstyle on @thismorning… Dress by @frenchconnection. See you at 10am on ITV xxx."

If you're in love with Holly's look, the dress is still available to purchase at French Connection in most sizes. The £110 frock can be dressed up or down with heels or trainers, too.

WATCH: Holly's fashion over the years

As usual, Angie Smith also shared the outfit on her Instagram page, adding her own style advice for how to wear the transitional piece.

"Frock by @frenchconnection pumps by @gianvitorossi," she wrote. "As it gets colder this sort of dress looks super cute styled up with a turtle neck and some long boots and tights!"

Smock dress, £110, French Connection

Holly returned to This Morning on Tuesday following her yearly summer break with her family. No doubt she is back to working with her usual makeup artists and hairstylists, too!

For her on-screen return, the presenter chose a layered look, wearing a Réalisation Par slip dress with a sheer & Other Stories shirt underneath. She finished the ensemble with a pair of knee-high boots from Maje.

Holly's Monday look

It won't be long before we see Holly's next collection with Marks & Spencer, either, since she recently shared a sneak peek of the latest range – with a little help from her children!

Sharing a snap of daughter Belle doing her makeup, she wrote on Instagram: "So this is what we’ve been up to... @marksandspencer to the rescue!!!!

Working on her Marks & Spencer shoot from home

"Quarantine turned quaran-dream yesterday when Harry, Belle and Chester turned photographer and shot the new season’s clothing drop... which M&S very kindly gave me a sneak peak of ahead of the launch. I'm super impressed with the kids camera skills and the all important final checks from Belle. Here's a little teaser of what's launching at M&S mid-September in time for autumn... best way of keeping them entertained ever!"

