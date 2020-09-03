Holly Willoughby's flirty floral frock leaves This Morning viewers speechless

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oh how we've missed Holly Willoughby's daily fashion shares. The TV star has only been back on our TV screens for three days but we can't get enough of her stylish looks.

On Thursday, Holly had This Morning viewers swooning over her stunning floral Rixo frock, which features a V-neckline, mid-length sleeves and a cheeky centre split.

The ditsy print and black colourway also make it perfect to wear as the temperature outside begins to drop.

Holly's fans were quick to compliment her on another winning look, with one writing: "Lovely dress, Holly." Another said: "Yet another gorgeous dress Holly you look so beautiful and elegant."

This Morning viewers loved Holly's floral frock

Holly returned to This Morning on Tuesday following her yearly summer break with her family. No doubt she is back to working with her usual makeup artists and hairstylists, too!

For her on-screen return, the presenter chose a layered look, wearing a Réalisation Par slip dress with a sheer & Other Stories shirt underneath. She finished the ensemble with a pair of knee-high boots from Maje.

Holly styled up her slip dress for Autumn

It won't be long before we see Holly's next collection with Marks & Spencer, either, since she recently shared a sneak peek of the latest range – with a little help from her children!

Sharing a snap of daughter Belle doing her makeup, she wrote on Instagram: "So this is what we’ve been up to... @marksandspencer to the rescue!!!!

Ruffle collar silk blouse, £95, & Other Stories

"Quarantine turned quaran-dream yesterday when Harry, Belle and Chester turned photographer and shot the new season’s clothing drop... which M&S very kindly gave me a sneak peak of ahead of the launch.

"I'm super impressed with the kids camera skills and the all important final checks from Belle. Here's a little teaser of what's launching at M&S mid-September in time for autumn... best way of keeping them entertained ever!"

