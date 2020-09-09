We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Remember the beautiful pleated skirt that Princess Beatrice wore to an event back in January?

Well, the Princess was seen in it again on Tuesday in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, in what marks the first time the newlywed has been seen in public post-honeymoon.

Beatrice popped into London baby shop The Little White Company while her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was seen waiting for her in the car.

The 32-year-old emerged after making a purchase, and we're in love with her ankle-grazing skirt from Zara.

The Princess was seen for the first time since her honeymoon

Beatrice also wore a beautiful tweed Zara jacket for the occasion, which she paired with a simple black top.

With her long hair worn free, the fashionista topped off her look with a pair of white trainers and of course an obligatory face mask.

Although Beatrice's Zara skirt is sadly sold out, Arket's 'Pleated Midi Skirt' in dark blue is the perfect doppelganger. Dress it up with a blazer like Beatrice, or pair it with a simple white T-shirt for a casual outing.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £69, Arket

Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July.

Beatrice stunned in one of the Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses, which had been modified for the royal bride by Her Majesty's personal dresser Angela Kelly and British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

The Royal Collection Trust announced that the gown will go on public display at Windsor Castle from 24 September to 22 November 2020, along with Beatrice's sparkly Valentino wedding shoes and a replica of her bridal bouquet, designed by Patrice Van Helden.

Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo at Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor

The Queen also loaned her granddaughter Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which she herself had worn on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

