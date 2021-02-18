Amanda Holden's surprising secret behind her youthful skin at 50 revealed The BGT star previously shared her skincare secret

Congratulations are in order for Amanda Holden, who turned 50 in style this week. The Britain's Got Talent judge's fans flooded her stunning celebratory snap with compliments, with one insisting she "doesn't look a day over 19" and another joking "you certainly don't look 50".

We're all dying to know the secret behind Amanda's youthful glow - and in fact, the age-defying star took to Instagram last September to share her top beauty treatment with her followers.

"I've had collagen wave facials to smooth out my skin ever since @nilamholmes made it available at @dermaspa_mk. It has always given me an incredible lift," the mother-of-two shared.

"The other week before filming started on the @bgt live shows, Nilam suggested I try a new natural treatment called Morpheus8! The results have been absolutely amazing. I've noticed a real plumpness to my skin and it's much tighter!

Amanda Holden has revealed the secret behind her youthful skin

"The beauty world has really suffered over the last six months with the many restrictions imposed on it. My glam team have been very happy to get back to work wearing their new ppe after months of being unable to work! So I'm more than happy to shout from the rooftops about how brilliant this new treatment is! It's been the best hour investment for looking at least five years younger.

"This is a non-surgical procedure but due to micro-needling (it doesn't hurt!) you will have red, shiny skin after the treatment. This is totally normal for a couple of days. #HappyToBigUpBritBiz."

The BGT star wows fans with her Instagram posts

Beauty expert Nilam was among the first to comment on Amanda's post at the time, writing: "Ah you look amazing Amanda, my poster girl." Jenni Falconer, meanwhile, told the star: "This is your secret!! You look fab!"

Amanda's fans were equally as impressed. "Your skin always looks amazing!" one wrote, with another adding: "Stunner and the perfect figure and all natural beauty at its finest." A third wrote: "Breathtaking beauty Amanda xx."

The Heart Breakfast host has also previously shared her top makeup tip with fans, revealing that she swears by one makeup bag essential to give her a youthful glow.

Amanda's 50th birthday snap certainly made an impression

Speaking on her radio show, Amanda has told listeners in the past: "Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries!

"Whenever I don't want to wear makeup, or whenever I can't be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it, and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher."

Well, it's certainly working for her!

